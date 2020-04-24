Dakota County Meeting Preview

A Special Board of Commissioners Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9 AM for the purpose of sharing COVID-19 information, declaring Official Newspaper of Record, and discussion on Abatement of Penalty on First Half 2020 Property Taxes. If you wish to speak at the April 28, 2020, please notify the Clerk to the Board via email at CountyAdmin@co.dakota.mn.us. Emails must be received by 7:30 AM Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Instructions on how to participate will be sent to anyone interested. If you have questions about this information, please call Jeni Reynolds, Sr. Administrative Coordinator to the Board, 651-438-4417.