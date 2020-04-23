Dakota Electric Annual Meeting Canceled

Dakota Electric Association has canceled its annual meeting for April 30, but board elections are continuing as usual with ballots having been mailed April 13. Members can vote online at DakotaElectric.com using the electronic passcode included with the ballot, or by mailing the ballot in the postage-paid envelope to Survey and Ballot Systems. Candidates running for four seats on the board of directors are John (Jack) DeYoe, Lakeville, incumbent for District 1, Bill Middlecamp, Apple Valley for District 2, Margaret D. Schreiner, Eagan, incumbent, and James (Jim) Wrobleski, Eagan for District 3, Paul Bakken, Eagan, incumbent, and Paul Trapp, Hastings for District 4. Ballots must be received by April 30 to be counted. Ballots should not be dropped off or mailed to Dakota Electric Association’s office.