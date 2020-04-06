DARTS To Deliver Groceries

Isolation is becoming an increasing side effect for older adults in Dakota County as the community continues social distancing. Many seniors in Dakota County who can’t drive or must self-isolate no longer have reliable sources of necessities like groceries. To address this situation, DARTS is harnessing its fleet of buses to deliver groceries to older adults throughout the southeast metro. Because it is essential for people to have access to groceries, there is no fee for delivery. DARTS has partnered with local food shelves like Neighbors and Hastings Family Service to deliver fresh food to people in need. Orders can be made by calling DARTS, at 651-455-1560. DARTS is committed to making sure Dakota County’s senior population has access to reliable food, information, and support during this time.