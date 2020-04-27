DFL Convention Goes Virtual

On Friday, the Minnesota DFL announced that for the first time in the 76 year history of the party, the Party’s State Convention originally, scheduled for May 30-31 in Rochester, will not be held in-person. The convention will instead be moved online and conducted via a remote balloting system. According to Ken Martin, Chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party, this is disappointing for grassroots activists, party leaders, and endorsed candidates. Martin stated that the State Convention has historically been a tremendous opportunity for DFLers to hear from elected officials, network with other activists, and learn more about the stakes of upcoming elections. Party leaders have determined that their first responsibility is to protect the health and well-being of the people of Minnesota.