Friends Of LeDuc Makes Changes

The Hastings Historical Society has announced that members can now vote for all open officer positions after two more candidates elected to run after the Society held its April online business meeting. The complete ballot is Cindy Thury Smith for President, Maggie McCoy for Vice-President, Becky Matsch for Secretary and Sally Anderson for Treasurer. Society members are asked to submit ballots by email to CrazyQltr@AOL.com. The Society also voted to change the name from Friends of LeDuc and Historic Hastings to the Hastings Area Historical Society. Information regarding the Society may be found on the County website.