Funeral Home May Get New Life

The Hastings Planning Commission considered at request during their virtual meeting on Monday for a Special Use Permit submitted by United Promotions, of Hastings, for the old Caturia Smidt Funeral Home on 7th Street East. City Planner Justin Fortney provided an overview of the request.
He also provided basic information about the company.
Although city staff recommended denial of the request, the Commission recommended approval with the inclusion of 10 conditions for the Permit. The action now moves to the City Council.