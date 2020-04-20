Gov. Walz Eases Outdoor Activity Restrictions

On Friday, Governor Walz signed executive order 20-38, expanding the outdoor recreation opportunities that are acceptable under the stay at home order while still adhering to the CDC and MDH guidelines. The activities include state parks and recreational areas, water access points, marinas and docks, golf courses, off-highway vehicle trails, lake service providers, bait shops, shooting ranges, and game farms. State Senator Karla Bigham she thanks Governor Walz for continuing to take a measured approach that prioritizes the health of Minnesotans, not just in regards to COVID-19, but in providing outdoor and other physical activities that can be done with protective measures in place, adding that we must not jeopardize the success we have had in flattening the curve, but we can and should take steps that help Minnesotans during this time. The new provisions went into effect on Saturday, April 18 at 5 AM.