Grant Proposed For Small Towns

Last week, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig introduced the Small Cities and Towns Investment Act to provide small cities, towns and townships with a new grant program that would allow them to invest in their communities and stimulate their economies following the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill aims to increase funding from USDA Rural Development for a number of public needs such as improving essential community facilities, health care facilities, public transportation, child care centers, community centers, broadband and far more. Towns with a population of 30,000 and under could apply to the $10 Billion grant program. Prior to drafting the bill, she convened mayors, school officials, health care professionals, business owners, transit directors and family farmers from the Second Congressional District where she heard the need for direct support from the federal government as the demands on rural communities increase.