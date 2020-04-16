Gustafson GoFundMe Started

Hastings High School graduate Dan Gustafson, who is currently a traveling nurse battling the COVID-19 outbreak in NYC, has become the face of a GoFundMe page to raise $1 million for PPE for first responders and health care professionals in NYC. The GoFundMe Page, started by local residents Jason Youngquist, Cheryl Gustafson, and Laura Nitti states that they have a connection with a Medical Supply Distributor in Asia that can deliver millions of N95s masks to NYC or anywhere within 7 days, but the minimum order is 50,000 masks. As of Wednesday, almost $5,300 had been raised. A link to the fundraiser is posted here.