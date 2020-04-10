Gustafson Providing Relief To NYC

One of Hastings’ Own is fighting the Coronavirus on the forefront of the battle, as Dan Gustafson (pictured) is currently working as a traveling nurse in Downtown New York City, sacrificing his own health to a City of many he has mever met. Gustafson is now two weeks in to his stay, supplies are becoming limited, and he is looking for our help, with a Go Fund Me Fundraiser, that is now active and taking donations, to raise money to purchase medical supplies for Dan, and the rest of his co-horts. Gustafson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner during a short break on Friday night, which can be heard here, or on the “Alumni Spotlight” Edition of the Hastings Coaches Show, at 9:05am, Saturday. Also be sure to check out our Facebook and Twitter feeds for links to the fundraiser!!