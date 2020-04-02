Haglund Helping Kids In Numerous Ways

At Prescott High School, for Kevin Haglund, it’s all about balancing being a Elementary School Counselor, Football Coach, and Strength and Conditioning Director at the High School, but being busy is a good thing, as Coach Haglund notes, with the advances in technology especially. Coach Haglund talked with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner about how younger kids are handling this uncharted time in their lives, plus kicks in to how we can keep our Student Athletes ready for their Spring Season, whenever that may be.