Hanging Baskets Return To Prescott Downtown

As the weather warms and we look to better days ahead, the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be coordinating the sponsorship of the hanging baskets along Broad Street. They are offering families, businesses, and local organizations the chance to sponsor a basket this summer to support a local business, remember or honor a loved one, all while beautifying the downtown area of Prescott. The cost of sponsorship is $50 per basket. Checks are payable to the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce.