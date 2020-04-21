Hanson With HHS Sports Update

At Hastings High School, the 2020 Spring Sports Season will be one to remember, but for reasons we may all wish to forget, however, there are so many positive stories to come out of this pause in everyday life, and HHS Athletic Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA Sports to talk about a handful of them. The Raider AD discussed Hastings being part of the “Be The Light MN” Campaign, turning on the Todd Field lights each Monday through April, more on our Coaches excelling with distance coaching, and how Hanson and Hastings High School have been trendsetters in how distance coaching works, for other schools across the country.