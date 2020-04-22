Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender recently checked in with KDWA to provide an update on how the City is enduring the COVID-19 outbreak. She had an observation regarding restaurant business in town.
Hear the entire interview on KDWA.
Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender recently checked in with KDWA to provide an update on how the City is enduring the COVID-19 outbreak. She had an observation regarding restaurant business in town.
Hear the entire interview on KDWA.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/04/hastings-covid-update/