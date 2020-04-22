«

Hastings COVID Update

April 22, 2020

Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender recently checked in with KDWA to provide an update on how the City is enduring the COVID-19 outbreak. She had an observation regarding restaurant business in town.

Click here for audio

   
Hear the entire interview on KDWA.

Click here for audio


   

