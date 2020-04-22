«

Hastings FD Chief Search Suspended

April 22, 2020

KDWA has learned that the search for a Fire Chief and EMS Director in Hastings has been placed on hold. City Administrator Dan Wietecha commented on the process.

Click here for audio

   
City Fire Marshal John Townsend still serves as Acting Chief.

Click here for audio


   

