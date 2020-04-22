Hastings FD Chief Search Suspended

KDWA has learned that the search for a Fire Chief and EMS Director in Hastings has been placed on hold. City Administrator Dan Wietecha commented on the process.
City Fire Marshal John Townsend still serves as Acting Chief.
