Hastings Golf Club Opens Saturday!

Friday afternoon, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gave the green light to open Golf Courses throughout the State, this Saturday morning, and our own hometown course, right in the middle of our beautiful City, the Hastings Golf Club, is more than excited for what should be a gorgeous weather weekend! Nicole Sindelar with the Hastings Golf Club, and the Hastings Public House, joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Friday, following the news breaking, that the course would be open Saturday! (Photo Courtesy Of Hastings Golf Club Facebook Page)