Hastings Hockey Fights Cancer

With some great news from the world of Local Sports, the Hastings Hockey Boosters, and the MN chapter of the American Cancer Society partnered with other Minnesota local hockey associations to create a Hockey Fights Cancer fundraising program. The Hastings Hockey Boosters raised the most funds in the State, and are very proud to have a clean sweep, with having a top association, the top fundraising team, and having a local campaign MVP in Allissa Stoffel. Hastings Hockey President TJ Johnson joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday, to break the news!