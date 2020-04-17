The City of Hastings has issued a Mayoral Proclamation declaring the Month of April as the Month of the Military Child in Hastings. According to the proclamation, because children of military servicemembers deal with unique situations that can affect their normal everyday activities, the community has identified best practice models and partnership opportunities to help promote the activities of civic organizations, such as the YMCA, and local churches. The proclamation recognizes and commends the efforts of these organizations as they support the military and their families.
Hastings Proclaims Month Of Military Child
