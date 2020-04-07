Hastings Star Gazette Ceases Publication

The Hastings Star Gazette is the latest victim of the COVID-19 outbreak, and RiverTown Multimedia officials have announced that the May 7th edition will be the final paper published. According to an article on their website, the parent company, Forum Communications, continues to adjust its business model in response to the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on local, state and national economies and the newspaper industry, although they also stated that decline of print ad sales also contributed to the decision. Forum Communications will also end publication of the Bulletin serving Woodbury and Cottage Grove. That publication’s final edition will be May 6. Subscribers will receive the remaining balance on their accounts after the May 6 edition. Other refunds should arrive no later than June 15.