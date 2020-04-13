HEDRA Steps Up to Help Local Businesses

At its April 9 meeting, the Hastings Economic Development and Redevelopment Authority (HEDRA) allocated $320,000 for assistance to local businesses related the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the City Website, the funding comes from reallocation of budgeted expenditures for 2020 and from existing reserves used for revolving loan funds. One of HEDRA’s primary objectives is to use these monies in the most effective manner to benefit local businesses. The creation of the COVID-19 Financial Assistance Fund is only the first step in a broader plan for assistance. HEDRA has also deferred payment on all existing revolving fund loans. The deferment will last until the HEDRA Board believes that it is appropriate to reinstate payment. The Board also requested that the City Council apply all net proceeds from the sale of land in the Business Park to the COVID-19 assistance fund. Allocating additional money to financial assistance will be a priority in creating the HEDRA budget for 2021. More information will be released as the parameters for the assistance fund are developed.