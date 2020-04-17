HFD Receives COVID-19 Grant

Hastings Fire and EMS has been awarded Grant funding of $19,476 for costs related to COVID-19 response and preparedness. This funding includes personnel costs, equipment costs, and supplies. This grant was specific to healthcare and EMS needs. The department is planning on purchasing equipment for respiratory protection of staff, and consumable supplies, as well using to cover grant funded personnel costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acceptance of the grant by the Hastings City Council was placed on the Consent Agenda for the April 20th meeting.