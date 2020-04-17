Hwy 316 Public Hearing Reset

The Hastings City Council will be requested to set a new date for holding the public hearing to receive comments on the layout for the planned Highway 316 Improvements project. The public hearing was previously scheduled for April 6, but was postponed for a date to be determined based on impacts to public gatherings resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and for concerns with what was then less certainty about the effectiveness of online meeting facilitation. Over the last several weeks, staff, Council members, and City commission members have had a chance to become more experienced with the use of Zoom meetings for facilitating public engagement and interactions, and are now confident that if social distancing guidelines and recommendations remain in place into early June, the Zoom format will be sufficient for conducting the public hearing for the Highway 316 Municipal Consent process. Staff is recommending the date of June 1.