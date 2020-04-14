Hwy. 95 Construction Resumes

MnDOT has released information stating that both directions of Hwy 95 will close from 70th St. to just south of Lehigh Rd. in Cottage Grove and Denmark Township beginning at 7 AM, on Monday, April 20th, through fall, weather permitting. According to a MnDOT press release, this construction is part of a larger Hwy 95 safety improvement project. This work includes widening shoulders, adding turn lanes and resurfacing the road. The improvements will extend the life of the pavement, increase safety, enhance traffic flow and update the drainage system. Follow the project via the link provided here.