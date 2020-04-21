KDWA Signal Picked Up In Finland

On the lighter side of the news, KDWA received an email on Monday from Jari Ruohomaki, a resident of Oulu, Finland, saying that with equipment he owns, he was able to briefly receive KDWA’s AM broadcast at approximately 6 PM Hastings time on Monday evening. According to his email, the signal lasted approximately 1 minute, and included a portion of our weather broadcast, and some music. Ruohomaki stated that his radio equipment included a 3,300-foot-long copper antenna directed at North America. The local time in Finland was just before midnight.