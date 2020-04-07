Local Man Lends Innovation To Mask Effort

For those that are contributing to the make-a-mask effort in Hastings, local resident Scott Olson has designed a special clip for the elastic in the masks to help relieve strain and irritation on the wearer’s ears. Many healthcare workers are reporting that wearing the masks normally causes rashes behind ears and are asking for innovation to help deal with the uncomfortable condition. Olson has announced that the clips he is using a 3D printer to make are available free of charge to people making masks to donate. If you would like to obtain some of the clips, visit the link provided here.