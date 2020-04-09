Local Sailor Assigned To NYC For COVID Relief Effort

Navy Corpsman Ben Bloomstrand, a 2017 graduate of Hastings High School, is in New York assisting with the state’s COVID-19 response plan. Currently, Bloomstrand is assigned to the intensive care unit on the Hospital ship USNS Comfort, where he works the night shift. The Comfort was dispatched to New York to provide mobile hospital care for trauma patients who haven’t tested positive for COVID-19. The plan is that by removing those patients, New York hospitals can free up more beds for patients who are suffering from the virus. Before being ordered to deploy to New York, the Comfort was docked at its port in Norfolk, Va., undergoing repairs and maintenance following a deployment to South America in 2019. According to Bloomstrand’s father, Stephen, the ship will stay just outside the harbor in New York, and they’ll ferry patients back and forth for surgery.
(Ben Bloomstrand: Photo Source: USN)