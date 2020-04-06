Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Marcelino Santiago Lopez, age 19 of Maplewood, has been charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree in connection with the fatal shooting on April 2, of 20-year-old Brandon Jose Nieves, of South St. Paul. Lopez has also been charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (With Intent) and Assault in the First Degree (Great Bodily Harm), in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old male which occurred at the same time and location. According to the criminal complaint, on April 2, at approximately 1:30 PM, South St. Paul Police officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, officers located two males lying in the street, both of whom had sustained gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old male, later identified as Brandon Jose Nieves, was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A 16-year-old male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where, as of Friday, he remained in critical condition. As officers were interviewing witnesses, Lopez contacted the Dakota Communications Center and reported he had just shot two people. West St. Paul police officers responded to his location and observed him in a silver SUV. Lopez was taken into custody and officers located a shotgun in the SUV. Lopez made his first court appearance on these charges on Friday, and bail was set in the amount of $1,500,000 by Judge Tim Wermager. His next court appearance was set for April 24, at 9:00 AM in Hastings.