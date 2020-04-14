Marsy’s Law Passes In WI

In an overwhelming victory for victims’ rights, 75 percent of Wisconsin residents cast votes in favor of the proposed crime victims’ constitutional amendment commonly known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin. Over 1.1 million Wisconsin residents cast votes in favor of the measure, which passed with a vast margin of more than 700,000 votes. The bipartisan victims’ rights amendment was approved in 2019 for placement on the April 2020 ballot after passing the Wisconsin State Senate and Assembly with broad bipartisan support in two consecutive legislative sessions. The overwhelming ratification vote marked the final procedural step for the now approved constitutional amendment.