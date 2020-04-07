MDVA Offers Grants For Vets

Minnesota Veterans impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. As of Monday, April 6, MDVA will be accepting applications from Minnesota Veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. MDVA will award one-time financial relief grants in the amount of $1,000. Funding is available for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants. Eligible Applicants must be a Veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased Veteran as defined by MN Statute, a Minnesota Resident, and negatively financially impacted by COVID-19. Applications are available online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.