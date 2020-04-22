«

Miesville FD Receives Grant

April 22, 2020

The Miesville Fire Department has announced they have been named as a recipient of a grant to purchase a grain bin rescue tube through the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety. The rescue tube is designed to assist first responders in extricating a person who has fallen into a filled or partially filled grain bin, which can be fatal to the victim. According to a post on social media, the department was one of 40 departments nation wide to receive this valuable life saving piece of equipment.

