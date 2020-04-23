Dakota County is updating the 2003 Spring Lake Park Reserve Master Plan and creating a new Natural Resources Management Plan for the park. Two concepts for the park have been developed that explore ideas for natural resources, recreation and interpretation. Concepts for the future include expanded picnicking, nature play, a boat launch, introducing bison to the park, camping, trails and more. You can comment on the plan beginning April 25. Review the concepts and provide feedback. For additional input opportunities and project updates, visit the project page and follow Dakota County Parks on Facebook.
Spring Lake Park Reserve Master Plan