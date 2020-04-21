Pierce Co. Accident Injures Two

On Friday, April 17, at about 8:04 pm, the PCSO was notified of a Utility-Terrain Vehicle (UTV) accident with injury on private property in Clifton Township of River Falls. According to a PCSO press release, a UTV driven by Andrew Lacy, 33 years old from River Falls had overturned in a field. Lacy was partially ejected and the UTV landed on him. A passenger, Casey Kusilek 27 years old from River Falls received minor injuries in the crash. Lacy was transported from the scene by River Falls Area Ambulance Service to the River Falls Area hospital with undetermined injuries. Assisting the PCSO at the scene was River Falls Area Ambulance Service and River Falls Fire Department.