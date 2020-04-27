Pierce County Shooting

On Friday, April 24, at about 11:25 AM, the PCSO received a 911 call from Amory Tarr 32 years old from Rural River Falls, WI in Clifton Township stating his father Craig Tarr 60 years old had been shot. Telephone contact with Amory was then lost. According to a PCSO press release, upon arrival at the residence officers discovered both individuals deceased. The incident is still under investigation, however there is no threat to the public and there are no suspects being sought. Assisting at the scene were River Falls Police Department, Saint Croix County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.