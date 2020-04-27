The Prescott City Council meets for regular business on Monday, April 27, at 6 PM. Agenda items include the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for a single vote, awarding of bids for the Pearl and Lake Street projects, consideration of an engineering contract for Lake Street, termination of the lease with Verizon for the use of the City water tower, and 2nd amendment to the contract with West Central Wisconsin Biosolids Facility. The finance committee will present resolutions for the sale of $3,070,00 in General Obligation Bonds, and an amendment to the 2020 budget, and an application for the City of Prescott with the Public Service Commission to waive credit card fees during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Council will then consider an application for class B beer sales for Crazy About Baseball. Under the heading of Planning, the Council will consider a Conditional Use Permit for a hair salon on Albert Street. Parks will present a report on the Riverfront Project. The Council will then appoint various City positions, including engineer, official city newspaper, and other city positions, such as attorney, Council President and Council committees. The Council will also consider a bonus for police officers during the COVID-19 outbreak. When the agenda for the public meeting is completed, the Council will go into a closed session to discuss downtown development. The meeting will be held by teleconference, and access information is provided on the City Website.
Prescott Council Meeting Preview
