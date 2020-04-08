The unique election process for Tuesday balloting in Prescott was said to be a success. KDWA News spoke with City staff and learned that the process was smooth, and even though a small number of voters had concerns about ballot safety, there were no issues during the day. City staff indicated that ballot security was provided by a member of the Wisconsin National Guard, and the drive through process was able to handle voter turn-out, with the last ballot collected at 7:58 PM. Per the Wisconsin election webpage, results will not be announced until April 13th.
Prescott Reports Smooth Balloting Process
