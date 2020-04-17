The Hastings City Council meets virtually for regular business on Monday, April 20th, at 7 PM. After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, determination of quorum, and approval of the minutes of previous meetings, the Council will hear comments from the public. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. Reports from City Staff include Community Development presenting a requests for a Special Use Permit for Neighborhood Commercial Use in the 200 block of 7th Street East, and allocation of business park land sales to COVID-19 economic assistance, and resolutions for an interim Use Permit for United Heroes League on Ravenna Trail, the final plat of the Wallin 18th Addition, and denial of a variance in the 1700 block of Greystone Road. City Administration will present reports on the impact of COVID-19 on revenue projections, and the 2021 budget process and timeline, and present requests for inclusion of emergency responders in FFCRA benefits, and consideration and possible emergency ordinance action on options for certain municipal fees. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, May 4th, at 7 PM.
Preview of April 20 Hastings City Council Meeting
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/04/preview-of-april-20-hastings-city-council-meeting/