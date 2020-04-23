Retired Judge Passes Away

Former Dakota County judge and Rosemount City Council Member Michael Baxter died last Saturday while in recovery from surgery to remove a brain tumor in December 2019. He served on the bench until his retirement in December 2018 before he turned 70, which is the state-mandated retirement age. Baxter served on the Rosemount City Council from 2004 to 2008. He also served as chair of the Rosemount Port Authority for 11 years and was chairman for seven years during the time that the Waterford Commons downtown development was being considered. Baxter was 71.