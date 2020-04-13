The US Army Corps of Engineers and the NOAA have predicted that Mississippi river levels in Hastings will continue to decline, even after the snowfall from last weekend. According to the level chart posted online, as of April 13th at 2 PM, the river level was at 14.2 feet and declining, at Lock and Dam #2. The flood stage for Lock and Dam #2 is 15 feet. Forecasters say the river level will continue to drop to the 13-foot mark by Saturday.
River Levels Declining
