Rivertown Days Canceled

April 24, 2020

Rivertown Days has been canceled for 2020. KDWA has received a notice from the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau that after careful consideration, Rivertown Days will be postponed until 2021. Stay tune to KDWA for updates on this story
   

