Shooting in South St. Paul

Police in South St. Paul are investigating a possible homicide in town. According to a press release from the Police Department, on April 2 at approximately 1:39 P.M., officers of the South St. Paul Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Concord Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males with traumatic injuries. Medics provided lifesaving measures to both males. A juvenile male was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses at the scene reported the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. A short time later, the suspect called the Dakota Communication Center and then surrendered to West St. Paul Police officers. As of Friday, the suspect, an adult male, was in custody at the South St. Paul Police Department. An investigation into this shooting death is being conducted by the South St. Paul Police Department with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West St. Paul Police Department and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.