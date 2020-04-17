Simply Secure Storage of Hastings broke ground on Thursday for the construction of a brand-new 180 unit self-storage facility at 3001 Lightbourn Court in the Hastings Industrial Park. According to a press release, Simply Secure Storage will be the first self-storage facility in the region to offer a completely online rental process, allowing tenants to quickly and securely rent and move into a storage unit at the time most convenient to them, with instant access to units through innovative cell phone-enabled gate entry. Additional security features include round-the-clock camera monitoring and an automated gate access system tracking each site entry and exit. Environmental sustainability is a core value of the family owned facility, which will be pesticide-free, will utilize advanced stormwater management techniques, and has even been designated as a Monarch Butterfly Waystation by Monarch Watch. Simply Secure Storage expects the new facility to be open by June 1. Full rental details and a waiting list for units can be found at SimplySecureStorage.com.
Simply Secure Storage Breaks Ground
