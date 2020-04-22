SNAP Benefits Expanded

Emergency food relief is coming soon to more than 250,000 Minnesotans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to feed themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota is receiving about $55 million in emergency SNAP aid through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. These vital funds will maximize nutrition assistance for approximately 134,000 households, with more than 250,000 people. SNAP offers monthly food benefits based on a household’s income, expenses and number of people. The emergency supplements will go to households that didn’t receive the maximum amount of nutrition assistance in March and April. The supplemental assistance will vary by household, with monthly amounts averaging $149. Counties and tribes continue to accept and process SNAP applications under Governor Walz’s stay-at-home order. Applications can be done online at ApplyMN or by phone, mail, fax or drop boxes at county and tribal human service offices.