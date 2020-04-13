Student Loan Paymnents Suspended

College students with loans have a reprieve over the next six months. Through the CARES Act, payments are suspended for federal student loans until September 30, and interest won’t accrue on loans over that time. Shannon Doyle, program manager with LSS Financial Counseling, said that students with private loans may also have an opportunity to pursue hardship plans through their vendors. Even though many student loan payments are currently being waived due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those payments will resume sometime in the coming months, according to Commissioner Dennis Olson, of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education. Olson added that this is a good time for borrowers to find the best, most affordable options for managing their student debt.