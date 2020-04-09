A Teacher Appreciation event has been announced to say thank you to our teachers! Organizers are putting a little video together to send to the Hastings ISD 200 staff to show how much they are appreciated, and are asking for submissions of notes and photos thanking the amazing teacher in your or your child’s life. Please include the teacher’s name, grade, and school. Send submissions to ThankATeacher2020@gmail.com.
Teacher Appreciation Effort Started
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/04/teacher-appreciation-effort-started/