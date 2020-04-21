United Promotions Move Clears Hurdle

Kisby Properties, doing business as United Promotions, presented a special use permit request to move their business into the old Caturia Smidt funeral home on 7th Street E. Community Development Director John Hinzman presented the request.
While the Planning Commission recommended approval with 10 conditions, City staff submitted a recommendation for denial.
After discussion by the Council on concerns of issues of parking, commercial traffic in the area, and the conditions suggested by the HPC, the Council approved the Special Use Permit Request.