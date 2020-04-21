UWH Names Grant Recipients

United Way of Hastings has announced the recipients of funding for 2020 through the annual grants process. According to a press release, organizations such as 360 Communities, DARTS, Friends of the Mississippi River, and various groups in the Hastings School district have been allocated funds for the year. To receive funding, organizations must meet allocations guidelines and have an impact on individuals living in the geographic area that includes the Hastings Independent School District #200. Applications for funding are open each year on January 1 with a deadline of mid-February. Organizations then go through a vetting process that may involve interviewing the organization. The vetting process through UWH helps to ensure that funds are being allocated to the greatest needs in the community. Also, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UWH established the Response & Recovery Fund to help those in the community that have been impacted by the virus. Organizations can apply for this funding to provide direct services to those in need. To donate to the fund, go to UnitedWayOfHastings.org/ResponseFund.