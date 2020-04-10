The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) has announced that Governor Tony Evers has suspended several provisions of the Assistance to Needy Veterans Grant (ANVG) program, providing more low-income veterans access to emergency financial aid. The ANVG program provides subsistence payments and other health care grants to low income veterans who experience a loss of income. According to a press release, current rules contain some requirements that would prevent, hinder, or delay payments to veterans who have experienced a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A temporary suspension of these provisions will allow WDVA to take the necessary action to assist and protect the health and welfare of Wisconsin’s veterans and their families. To apply for the Assistance for Needy Veterans Grant online, visit MyWisVets.com. Veterans may also apply by contacting their County Veterans Service Office or Tribal Veterans Service office.
WI DVA Broadens Grant Eligibility
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2020/04/wi-dva-broadens-grant-eligibility/