WI Extends Safer At Home

On Thursday, WI Gov. Tony Evers directed Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to extend the Safer at Home order from April 24 to 8 AM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued. The order implements some new measures to ensure safety and support the progress made in containing COVID-19, but also allows certain activities to start up again. Libraries will be allowed to begin curbside delivery of books and materials, golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only, but clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. This is a rapidly evolving situation, and residents are encouraged to frequently monitor the DHS website, and their accounts on social media.