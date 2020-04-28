«

Wolfpack Update, Shock Hired

April 28, 2020

Park High School in Cottage Grove is also dealing with the same issues in the midst of the lost Spring of 2020, with no sports or activities, and no school except for distance learning, the rest of the year. Activities Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday to chat about what the Wolfpack Kids are going through at this time, as we advance through uncertain times, but also broke some positive news, as Park has hired Bay Shock as their next Girls Hockey Coach. All of that, and more in this week’s Wolfpack Update!

Click here for audio

   
   

