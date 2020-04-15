Wolfpack Update With Park AD

At Park High School in Cottage Grove, they too are going through the same pause in school and athletics as every other school in the country, and Activities Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA Sports for a very special interview on Wednesday afternoon, on a multitude of topics. We chatted about the Co-Vid Situation, how Students are coping, the hopes for some kind of Spring Season, plus we said good-bye to a Park Hall of Famer, in George Chavez, who passed away recently. Also, more on the hiring of former Wolfpack and Hastings Volleyball Coach Amy Johnson coming BACK to Park as Head Coach, this Fall! All of that and more, in this week’s Wolfpack Update.